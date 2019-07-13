NEW POLICE CHIEF | A 32-year veteran of the Grand Rapids police force, Eric Payne, has been named the new police chief.

MUSKEGON TURNS 150 | Muskegon is celebrating its history today.

FRIENDS FOR LIFE DAY | It's July 13 and that means it's Friends for Life Day. Celebrate at Stand Up for the Cure on the lakeshore.

BARRY TAKES AIM | Tropical storm Barry is expected to make landfall this morning.

HOUSE PASSES 9/11 BILL | Justin Amash was one of only 12 Representatives to vote no on the bill to help 9-11 victims.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

