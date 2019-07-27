MAN HIT AND KILLED BY CAR | A man was hit and killed by a car Friday night near 28th Street and Division Ave.

LUDINGTON DROWNING | A 38-year-old man who was swept out to Lake Michigan at the Ludington State Park Beach on Thursday is still missing. Authorities plan to continue searching this morning.

DANGEROUS WATER CONDITIONS TODAY | The National Weather Service is urging residents to stay out of the lake as dangerous swimming conditions are expected. The Beach Hazards Statement have been issued for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

WATER BAN IN OTTAWA CO. | Ottawa County officials have placed water restrictions in some communities this weekend. A ban on non-essential water use will start at noon today in parts of Allendale and Polkton townships, as well as Coopersville. It's expected to be lifted on Monday.

COAST GUARD FEST | It's one of the biggest events on the lakeshore. The 95th Annual Coast Guard Festival kicked off in Grand Haven and is expected to bring 300,000 to 350,000 people to the city. Take a look at what's changed this year.

THE FORECAST | Today will be partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80s with dew points in the 60s. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph. A brief shower is possible in the morning, then dry until evening showers and thunderstorms.

