12 KILLED IN VIRGINIA SHOOTING | A former employee at the Virginia Beach Municipal Building opened fire Friday, killing 12 before being shot and killing himself.

TIME TO "FIX THE DAMN ROADS" | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is now focusing on her proposed 45 cent gas tax hike to help pay for roads, but could recreational marijuana help?

ABORTION BATTLE CONTINUES | A judge has ordered a Missouri abortion clinic can stay open, despite the local government's decision to withhold its license until doctors agree to interviews about what is being called "a series of deficiencies."

MEXICO WITH TARIFF COULD IMPACT AUTO INDUSTRY | The auto industry in America is closely entwined with Mexico and a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports would have a negative impact on American auto companies.

THE FORECAST | After overnight storms, things are calming down for the weekend.

