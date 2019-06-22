PLANE CRASH IN HAWAII | Authorities say 9 people have died after a twin engine plane crashed on Oahu's North Shore. A Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesperson says there were no survivors.

MAN DEAD AFTER BEING HIT BY PICKUP TRUCK | An 84-year-old Egelston Township man is dead after a pickup truck backed up into him when he was walking on S. Bolen Road.

150+ RABBITS FOUND AFTER TENANTS EVICTED | More than 150 rabbits were left behind when tenants were evicted from their Muskegon home. Considering the conditions they were left in, most of the bunnies are in good health.

7TH ANNUAL MSU GRAN FONDO KICKS OFF TODAY | Fighting for a cure to skin cancer, the 7th annual Michigan State University College of Humane Medicine Gran Fondo is kicking off in downtown Grand Rapids this morning. More than 2,000 riders are expected to ride in 4 different courses.

THE FORECAST | A nice day ahead for your first summer weekend! Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

