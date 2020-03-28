MI COVID-19 LATEST | The state reported 801 new cases yesterday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 3,600. The death toll in Michigan is now at 92.

STIMULUS BILL SIGNED | President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion stimulus aid package after it passed the House. This is the biggest economic relief package in American history.

GM TO MAKE VENTILATORS | President Donald Trump signed an order under the Defense Production Act to force GM to start manufacturing ventilators. GM had already announced earlier this month the company is partnering with Ventec Life Systems to build ventilators.

LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS STEPPING UP | As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan goes up, there are concerns about hospital capacity. Some local organizations are stepping up, trying to help ease the burden.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy, becoming milder with showers and possible thunderstorms. High 58°. E-SE winds at 8-16 mph.

