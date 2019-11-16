HUNTER DIES ON OPENING DAY | A father and his two adult sons were heading to their hunting spot in a canoe when it overturned on the Pere Marquette River. One of the sons was pronounced dead as a result.

PLEDGE REMOVED FROM AGENDA | The student senate at Grand Valley State University voted to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from student government meetings, but not everyone agrees with the decision.

HUNTERS HEAD TO THE WOODS | This weekend marks the beginning of firearm deer-hunting season. See some of the discounts available for those left back home.

U OF M VS MSU | Michigan State is taking on Michigan today in Ann Arbor today. The teams have played each other for over 120 years.

SCHOOL SPIRIT CHALLENGE | The holiday season is fast approaching, which means the Toys for Tots campaign is gearing up. 13 ON YOUR SIDE invites your school to participate in the School Spirit Challenge. We've got all of the details to get you signed up.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly sunny and a little colder. Highs in the mid 30s inland and mid to upper 30s along the lakeshore. Winds will be from the east at 6-12 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

