MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO A 1980 COLD CASE | Dennis Bowman was arrested early Friday in connection to the death of Kathleen Doyle in 1980. He is currently in jail, waiting to be taken to the state of Virginia where the woman was killed.

COTTAGE ABOUT TO FALL INTO LAKE DEMOLISHED | The owner of a cottage in Park Township has demolished the home after it was teetering on the edge of a bluff, about to fall into Lake Michigan.

EMPTY THE SHELTER | The Kent County Animal Shelter is overflowing with animals and now they're hoping to connect them all with new families and homes through an Empty the Shelters event today.

SANTA PARADE IN GR | Head downtown today and enjoy the 2019 Santa Parade! The 100th Art Van Santa Parade is happening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monroe Ave. NW.

SCHOOL SPIRIT CHALLENGE | November is a big month for us here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE -- we spend the whole month signing up areas schools for our School Spirit Challenge to gather toys for Toys for Tots. Get all the details here.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 40s. SW winds at 5-10 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

