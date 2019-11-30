LONDON ATTACK | Two people are dead and several others are hurt after a man with a knife attacked people in the London Bridge area. Police are calling it a terror incident.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY | Today is the perfect day to shop local. In Holland more than 30 local businesses are offering discounts, promotions, and giveaways as part of the day long celebration.

RIVALRY GAME TODAY | University of Michigan is taking on their rival Ohio State today at noon. Harbaugh is 0-4 against the Buckeyes, while the Wolverines football program as a whole has dropped seven straight games.

STATE CHAMPIONS | Grand Rapids Catholic Central is Division IV champion, and Mona Shores tops Division II. Muskegon is taking on River Rouge today at Ford Field starting at 7:30 p.m. for the Division III title.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy, breezy and cool with morning snow showers changing to rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. E winds at 15-20 mph.

