HOMES HIT BY GUNFIRE | More than one home and a car was reportedly struck by gunfire Friday night in Kalamazoo. No one was injured in the shooting. Police are searching for the suspect.

RAPID BUS INVOLVED IN CRASH | Several people were hurt when a car, hit an SUV and then slammed into the bus in Wyoming on Friday.

METAL BAND LOOKING FOR STOLEN EQUIPMENT | A Holland band is asking for help after of their instruments were stolen last weekend. $40,000 worth of equipment was taken.

REMEMBERING A MI GOVERNOR | Michigan is remembering the state's longest-serving Governor, William Milliken. Milliken died Friday at his Traverse City Home at the age of 97.

WHAT'S UP THIS WEEKEND | 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Shanna Grove has a look at What's Up This Weekend, including some spooky, educational fun for the kids!

FORECAST | Today will be partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the low 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

