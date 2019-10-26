FATHER CHARGED IN SON'S DEATH | A father is charged in connection to the drowning of his son. It happened back in March at the family's home near Hudsonville. Neighbors remember the young man.

UAW VOTE | Workers at General Motors have ratified a new contract putting an end to the strike after 40 days. It passed with 57.2% of the vote.

COUPLE LAID TO REST | Family and friends will gather tonight at Van Andel Arena to remember a Grand Rapids couple killed in a hit and run accident. Todd and Tracy Fuhr died after a driver hit them in a crosswalk in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night.

DRUG TAKE BACK | Communities around West Michigan are participating in National Drug Take Back Day today.

FOUNDERS EMPLOYEE DISCUSSES ALLEGATIONS | Another employee of Founders has resigned. The brewery's diversity and inclusion director weighs in on the racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the brewery.

FORECAST | A cold and gloomy start to the weekend. Highs in the mid 50s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

