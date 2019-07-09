KITTENS RESCUED FROM 'DEATH BOX' | Cats and kittens who were rescued from plywood box are looking for a loving new homes.

WEST MICHIGAN RESIDENT KILLED BY EEE | Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne illness. There are three confirmed cases in humans in Michigan.

PROJECT 1 BEGINS | Today is the first day of Project 1 by Artprize. A special celebration is happening in downtown Grand Rapids.

MEIJER REMAINS FIRM | Peter Meijer, the owner of the Tanglefoot is sticking by his decision not to allow Drag Syndrome to perform in his space.

DORIAN WEAKENING | As the hurricane continues up the coast, those left in it's wake are beginning cleanup efforts.

FORECAST | A cool and dry weekend ahead as fall looms. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70° north and low to mid 70s elsewhere.

