ANOTHER CASE OF EEE | The Michigan Department of Public Health has confirmed the latest case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in West Michigan. A man from Calhoun County is the 8th person to get the mosquito-borne disease.

141-YEAR-OLD SHIPWRECK FOUND | A history buff has found two ships that sank back in 1878 in Lake Michigan. It's believed they originally sank in Lake Huron.

CLIMATE CHANGE PROTEST | Climate activists from around the world gathered yesterday to fight for our planet. Some of those protests, right here in West Michigan.

COMPLAINT OVER PRESIDENT'S PHONE CALL | President Donald Trump is denying knowing the identity of the whistleblower who filed a formal complaint over a phone conversation he had with another world leader. The president is now calling the entire thing a "political, hack job."

WEEKEND FORECAST | Today will become mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a few scattered evening showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s with dew points in the 60s. Winds will be south-southwest at 5-15 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

