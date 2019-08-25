3 HURT AFTER SHOOTING IN KALAMAZOO | Three people have been injured after a shooting in Kalamazoo Friday night. It happened in the area of N. Westnedge Ave. and Florence St. All three people are in stable condition.

MISSING PARCHMENT MAN | John Robert Salmons was last seen at 3 p.m. Friday in the city of Parchment. He is 49 years old, is about 5'7" and weighs approximately 275 lbs. He has light brown hair and brown eyes.

G7 SUMMIT | President Donald Trump is in France meeting with world leaders at the G7 Summit amid rising tensions between world powers.

RUSH TO CONTAIN AMAZON FIRES | Brazilian troops are beginning to be deployed to six states that have asked for federal help in containing the fires in the Amazon. These fires have prompted anti-government protests as well as an international outcry.

FORECAST | Today will be sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be east at 6-12 mph.

