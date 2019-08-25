3 HURT AFTER SHOOTING IN KALAMAZOO | Three people have been injured after a shooting in Kalamazoo Friday night. It happened in the area of N. Westnedge Ave. and Florence St. All three people are in stable condition.

MISSING PARCHMENT MAN | John Robert Salmons was last seen at 3 p.m. Friday in the city of Parchment. He is 49 years old, is about 5'7" and weighs approximately 275 lbs. He has light brown hair and brown eyes.

G7 SUMMIT President Donald Trump is in France meeting with world leaders at the G7 Summit amid rising tensions between world powers. 

RUSH TO CONTAIN AMAZON FIRES Brazilian troops are beginning to be deployed to six states that have asked for federal help in containing the fires in the Amazon. These fires have prompted anti-government protests as well as an international outcry.

FORECAST | Today will be sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be east at 6-12 mph.

For these stories and more, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.