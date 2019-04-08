9 DEAD, 16 INJURED IN OHIO | Overnight, a shooter in Dayton took the lives of 9 people. 16 others have been hospitalized.

SHOOTING IN TEXAS TAKES THE LIVES OF 20 PEOPLE | 20 people are dead and 26 are hurt after a gun man opened fire at a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas.

MAN DEAD AFTER BEING STABBED | A 34-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in Wyoming, Michigan. It happened on Taft Ave early Saturday morning after a fight. Another man attempting to break up the fight was injured.

HOPKINS TEEN MISSING | 15-year-old Gracie Hewartson has been missing since Saturday afternoon. Her parents believe she might have gone off with a man she met on Instagram.

IT'S ALMOST ELECTION DAY | On Friday night, three candidates spoke with the community on why they should be picked as the next Second Ward commissioner in Grand Rapids.

THE FORECAST | Today will be partly cloudy, warm and humid. An afternoon shower or storm is possible. Highs in the mid 80s with dew points in the 60s. Winds will be northeast at 4-8 mph.

