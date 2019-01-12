FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and cool with scattered rain / snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. E winds shifting NE at 6-12 mph.

STORM CLEANUP | Crews at Holland State Park have had a busy weekend cleaning up after Wednesday night's storm. Wind and rain caused major erosion and changes on the lakefront.

ARREST MADE AFTER OFFICER SHOT | An arrest was made Saturday after a Battle Creek police officer was shot multiple times. Andre Durrell Yarbrough is believed to have been standing over the officer when he fired the gun. The officer's bullet proof vest, likely saved his life.

11 HURT IN NEW ORLEANS SHOOTING | According to police, 11 people are hurt after an early morning shooting. Crowds were in the area for the Bayou Classic and Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The suspect was apprehended, there is no word on the condition of the victims.

RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA NOW FOR SALE | Today is the first day some shops in Michigan can sell recreational marijuana. Only a few have gotten complete permission to do so, mostly in Ann Arbor.

CELEBRATE WITH MONA SHORES TODAY | Mona Shores is inviting the public to come out and celebrate their big championship win today. Their event is at Mona Shores High School and starts at 6 p.m. tonight.

