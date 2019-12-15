MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO BATTLE OPIOIDS | Public safety and health officials have been awarded more than 4 million dollars to deal with the problem of opioid abuse in our state. The funding will help provide services and improve response to overdoses.

LOCAL REFUGEES RESPOND TO WHITMER'S LETTER | Local refugee groups are responding positively to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stance that Michigan will remain open to refugees.

GVSU CHAMPS | Grand Valley State University's women's soccer team has just claimed their sixth national championship!

WREATH LAYING | Hundred of wreaths were laid on the graves of United States veterans yesterday. Wreaths for America honors fallen veterans by laying wreaths on their grave sites.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly cloudy and colder with a few morning flurries. Temperature warms to around 30°. W winds at 5-10 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

