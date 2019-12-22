ARREST MADE IN TX MURDER | Just a few weeks after giving birth, a woman was found dead in the trunk of a car. Now Heidi Broussard's friend is in custody.

6 DEAD AFTER FIRE IN LAS VEGAS | An apartment fire in Las Vegas has left 6 people dead and 13 others hurt. People were jumping from windows to escape the flames and now 30+ residents are without a place to live.

NEW MSP TROOPERS | Michigan State Police has sworn in 43 new state troopers. They spent 25 weeks in training and graduated on Friday.

HANUKKAH BEGINS | Tonight marks the first day of Hanukkah! Tonight in Grand Rapids, the first candle on a menorah will be lit in Calder Plaza.

LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS | Today is the last weekend day before Christmas! You can expect to see big crowds out shopping and out on the roads.

FORECAST | Today there will be morning fog followed by partly cloudy and mild conditions. Highs in the mid 40s. SW winds at 5-15 mph.

