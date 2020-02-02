CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO SPREAD | A new case of the Coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. and the first person has died outside of China. Here's the latest on the outbreak.

IOWA CAUCUSES TOMORROW | The countdown is on until the Iowa caucuses. Democratic candidates are making a last minute push for support.

SUPER BOWL TODAY | The San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs today at 6:30 p.m. Here's what you need to know before Super Bowl LIV.

THE 13 ON YOUR SIDE CANINE CUP | The San Francisco 13ers and Canine City Chiefs are competing for your affection. See these adorable athletes take the field.

FORECAST | Today Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High 46°. SW-W winds at 10-20 mph.

