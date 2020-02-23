SANDERS WINS THE NEVADA CAUCUS | Senator Bernie Sanders has claimed victory after the Nevada Caucuses. Former Vice President Joe Biden is declaring himself back in the race after getting second.

COVID 19 CONCERNS IN MI | Right now 325 people in Michigan are being monitored for the COVID 19 Coronavirus. Health officials are not considering them a major risk to the public.

THREE HURT IN STABBING NEAR CMU | Overnight, police were dealing with a stabbing near Central Michigan University's campus. The university's paper reports a Central Alerts says a suspect has been arrested in connection to the attack.

FORECAST | Today will be sunny and milder. High 46°. S-SW winds at 5-15 mph.

