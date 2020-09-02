PERSON SHOT DURING HOME INVASION | Officers in Kalamazoo are searching for a suspect after they broke into a home and shot the person living there. The person shot is expected to be okay.

TWO U.S. SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED | Two U.S. service members were killed and six others injured in an attack in Afghanistan Saturday. It's being investigated as a possible insider attack.

THAILAND'S MASS SHOOTING | 26 people are dead and 57 others are hurt after a soldier in Thailand holed up in a mall. Local officials say that soldier has been shot dead.

CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS | The numbers continue to climb as the world deals with the coronavirus. 811 people have now died and there are reports of 288 cases outside of China.

OSCARS TONIGHT | Tonight, the best of the best in Hollywood will walk the red carpet for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. See who's up for nominations.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and seasonable with afternoon and evening light snow with light accumulation likely. High 33°. S winds at 6-12 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

