FORECAST | Today will be cloudy, breezy and colder with lake-effect snow likely with additional accumulation possible. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. NW winds at 10-20 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens.

GRIFFIN'S GREAT SKATE | Hit the ice with the Griffins this weekend! They're hosting their annual Great Skate at Rosa Parks Circle.

HONORING MLK | Students at a West Michigan elementary school are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. by creating an inspirational piece of artwork. Every feather on the piece has a way the students can be kind.

MLK DAY EVENTS | You can honor Martin Luther King Jr. this week. Here are some events happening in West Michigan.

ARGUMENTS LAID OUT AHEAD OF TRIAL | Democrats along with the president's legal team have both laid out arguments ahead of Tuesday's trial. Here's what they had to say.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.