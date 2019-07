1 DEAD AFTER TWO SHOOTINGS IN DOWNTOWN GR | One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after two shootings overnight in downtown Grand Rapids.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS STANDOFF CONTINUES | A standoff that started yesterday evening in Muskegon Heights is continuing this morning.

FL BUILDING EXPLODES | A gas leak may be behind an explosion at a Plantation, Florida shopping center yesterday. 23 people were hurt.

USA VS THE NETHERLANDS TODAY | The USA Women's Soccer Team is taking on the Netherlands today for the championship. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

THE FORECAST | Today will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be east-northeast at 5-10 mph.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.