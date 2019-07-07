1 DEAD AFTER TWO SHOOTINGS IN DOWNTOWN GR | One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after two shootings overnight in downtown Grand Rapids.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS STANDOFF CONTINUES | A standoff that started yesterday evening in Muskegon Heights is continuing this morning.

FL BUILDING EXPLODES | A gas leak may be behind an explosion at a Plantation, Florida shopping center yesterday. 23 people were hurt.

USA VS THE NETHERLANDS TODAY | The USA Women's Soccer Team is taking on the Netherlands today for the championship. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

THE FORECAST | Today will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be east-northeast at 5-10 mph.

