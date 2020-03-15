NEW COVID-19 CASES IN MI | The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is now at 33. None of those new coronavirus cases are in West Michigan.

DRIVE-UP TESTING | Spectrum Health is offering drive-up testing for COVID-19. But before you jump in your car, you first have to take these steps.

COMMENCEMENT POSTPONED | Michigan State University has decided to postpone spring commencement. Classes will remain online for the rest of the semester.

PRESIDENT TRUMP NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19 | The president's coronavirus results came back negative. He was being tested after coming into contact with multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19.

FORECAST | Today will Sunny and cool. High 42°. NE winds at 5-10 mph.

