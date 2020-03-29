EMERGENCY DECLARATION | President Donald Trump approved Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request, for a "major disaster declaration" in our state. She says 112,000 N95 masks are on their way.

TURNING WATER BACK ON | The governor signed another executive order Saturday requiring water services to be reconnected for homes that had it shut off.

A CALL FOR MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS | A volunteer website has been set up searching for doctors, nurses, and medical assistants to help understaffed hospitals. There is also a place where non medical professionals can go to see how they can help.

NO QUARANTINE | After considering a quarantine for several states, President Donald Trump decided it would not be necessary. Instead he asked the CDC to issue a 'strong travel advisory' for Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

FORECAST | Today will have limited morning sunshine, then become cloudy and very windy with showers. Temperatures falling into the 40s. SW winds at 25-30 mph gusting to 45+ mph.

