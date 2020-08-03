BODY FOUND | Saturday, search crews looking for Hunter Klompstra found a body in the Grand River. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the body, pending an autopsy.

MAN TO BE CHARGED IN INFANT DEATH | Police say Jermain Abron will be charged with Felony Murder and First Degree Child Abuse. Abron is set to be arraigned tomorrow.

DEMS IN GRAND RAPIDS | Democratic presidential candidates are making campaign stops in Grand Rapids before the primary on Tuesday. Today, Bernie Sanders will hold a rally at Calder Plaza.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE U.S. | A state of emergency has been declared in New York after at least 89 cases were confirmed in the state. This, as a cruise ship, hit by the virus, is headed to a port in California, where they will have to stay aboard for at least another day.

LAUGHFEST THIS WEEKEND | The laughter doesn't stop this weekend. Laughfest has events throughout the weekend to benefit Gilda's Club.

WEEKEND FORECAST | Today will be mostly sunny and milder. High 56°. S winds at 8-16 mph.

