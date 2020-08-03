BODY FOUND Saturday, search crews looking for Hunter Klompstra found a body in the Grand River. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the body, pending an autopsy.

MAN TO BE CHARGED IN INFANT DEATH Police say Jermain Abron will be charged with Felony Murder and First Degree Child Abuse. Abron is set to be arraigned tomorrow.

DEMS IN GRAND RAPIDS | Democratic presidential candidates are making campaign stops in Grand Rapids before the primary on Tuesday. Today, Bernie Sanders will hold a rally at Calder Plaza.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE U.S. | A state of emergency has been declared in New York after at least 89 cases were confirmed in the state. This, as a cruise ship, hit by the virus, is headed to a port in California, where they will have to stay aboard for at least another day.

LAUGHFEST THIS WEEKEND | The laughter doesn't stop this weekend. Laughfest has events throughout the weekend to benefit Gilda's Club.

WEEKEND FORECAST | Today will be mostly sunny and milder. High 56°. S winds at 8-16 mph.

