MAN SHOOTS BROTHER IN HUNTING ACCIDENT | A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after his brother mistook him for a deer and shot him.

FOUR HURT IN CRASH | Four people are hurt after the car they were in flipped multiple times. Two of them are in critical condition after being thrown from the vehicle.

WOMAN FOUND SAFE | A Battle Creek woman missing since Wednesday has been found safe.

WOLVERINES STOMP THE SPARTANS | The Michigan Wolverines will hold on to the coveted Paul Bunyan Trophy after coming away with a 44-10 win over their rival, Michigan State.

SCHOOL SPIRIT CHALLENGE | The holiday season is fast approaching, which means the Toys for Tots campaign is gearing up. 13 ON YOUR SIDE invites your school to participate in the School Spirit Challenge.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be south-southeast at 5-10 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

