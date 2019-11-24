MAN FOUND SHOT IN HIS HOME | A man was found dead in his Battle Creek home Saturday evening with an apparent gunshot wound. Police are currently investigating what happened.

MOTHER SPEAKS ON 1980 COLD CASE | Dennis Bowman was arrested early Friday in connection to the death of Kathleen Doyle in 1980. He is currently in jail, waiting to be taken to the state of Virginia where the woman was killed.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE HOSPITALIZED | Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized. She was admitted on Friday night and treated for a possible infection. She could be released as early as this morning.

WEST MICHIGAN TEAMS HEADED TO CHAMPIONSHIP | Mona Shores, Muskegon and Grand Rapids Catholic Central are all heading to Ford Field next week, for the championship.

SCHOOL SPIRIT CHALLENGE | November is a big month for us here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE -- we spend the whole month signing up areas schools for our School Spirit Challenge to gather toys for Toys for Tots. Get all the details here.

FORECAST | Today will be partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the mid 40s. WSW winds at 5-15 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.