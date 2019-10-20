HIT AND RUN IN GR | Two people are dead after a vehicle blew through a stop sign in Grand Rapids. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

GRCC CRIME ALERT | Grand Rapids Community College is warning of scammers, saying people are claiming they're collecting donations for scholarships. The GRCC Foundation does not ask for donations like that.

GRAND RAPIDS MARATHON | The Metro Health Race Weekend continues with the marathon today. The Grand Rapids Marathon kicks off at 7:00 a.m. this morning with the wheelchair and handcycle divisions going first.

GVSU CELEBRATES CHEMISTRY | It's National Chemistry Week and students at Grand Valley State University along with the American Chemistry Society are celebrating in a big way. They're attempting to construct the world's largest periodic table.

FORECAST | Today clouds decrease to partly cloudy skies after noon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds will vary at 3-6 mph.

