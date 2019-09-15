CONTRACT EXPIRES | A 4 year contract between The United Auto Workers and General Motors has expired and a new deal is still in the works. This could mean a strike as early as Sunday night.

TEEN FOUND SAFE | A previously endangered missing teen has been found safe. Police have not said where Nevaeh Jo Madeline was found or why they thought she was in danger.

BIKING FOR ALS | Saturday the Susan Mast ALS Foundation bike and run was held at Bieker Farms in Ada. The foundation supports ALS foundations in West Michigan.

WALKING FOR MENTAL HEALTH | Sunday, 70 communities around the U.S. are honoring those lost to suicide with community walks. One of those walks will be in Grand Rapids. The Out of the Darkness Walk starts at 1 p.m. at Millennium Park.

FORECAST | Today clouds will increase with warmer and more humid conditions and scattered showers expected. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be from the southwest at 6-12 mph.

