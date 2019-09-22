4 SHOOTINGS IN 24 HOURS | There have been four separate shootings in less than 24 hours in Grand Rapids. Two on Ionia St. SW, one near Diamond Ave. and Sigsbee St. SE and one near Highland St. and Lafayette Ave. Two people are confirmed dead and two others are injured.

SHOOTING IN KALAMAZOO | A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot in Kalamazoo. It happened at Fox Ridge Apartments Saturday. Anyone with information is being asked to call Kalamazoo Police or Silent Observer.

KENTWOOD TEEN MISSING | A teenager with autism is missing from Kentwood. Garrett Keneau was last seen in the area of South Shore Dr. SE.

LAKE COUNTY MAN MISSING | A man is missing out of Lake County. 57-Year-Old Douglas Harrison was last seen at the Amvets Post 1988 on W 24th Street and S James Road Friday night.

MULTIPLE CREWS FIGHT APARTMENT FIRE | Crews from the Wyoming, Byron Center and Grandville fire departments responded to a fire at Timber Ridge Apartments in Wyoming Saturday afternoon. The fire caused extensive damage to the building, but the residents were all safely evacuated.

WEEKEND FORECAST | Today will be cloudy, warm and humid with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s with dew points in the 60s. Winds will be quite breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

