EXTENSION LIKELY | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she plans to extend restrictions despite 'cautious optimism' in Michigan's COVID-19 battle. "I want to be clear we will likely need another short term extension of the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order," Whitmer said during a Wednesday, April 22 press conference. "When we do start to reengage, it will have to be very thoughtful and precise."

5 DEATHS IN MUSKEGON COUNTY | Five of Muskegon County's COVID-19 related deaths have stemmed from assisted living facilities.Public Health - Muskegon County (PHMC) released a statement Wednesday confirming that four residents of Seminole Shores Assisted Living and one resident of DaySpring Assisted Living had died from the virus.

DOUBLE SHOOTING | Grand Rapids Police say one person is dead and another is hospitalized and it maybe linked to a double shooting. Sgt. Dan Adams said police were first dispatched to an area hospital around 6:45 p.m. on a report of an apparent gunshot wound victim. Further information led them to a house on Carrie Creek Blvd. NE, near Diamond Avenue. As officers checked on residents at an apartment building, they found a second victim. That victim died on scene.

KENTWOOD HOUSE FIRE | A man was killed in a house fire in Kentwood on Maplelawn Street SE and Madison Avenue, fire officials say.Fire crews were called to the home around 9:30 p.m. When crews arrived, fire was filling at least one room in the home, leaving extensive damage.

13 ON YOUR SIDE FORECAST | Rain lingers through Thursday while temperatures continue a slow warm-up. Thursday is expected to be cloudy and cool with afternoon showers mainly south. High 50°. E winds at 6-12 mph.

