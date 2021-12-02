Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Dec. 2

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, Dec. 2.

OXFORD SHOOTING CHARGES: Four students have died and seven are injured after the Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School. Police say 15-year-old Ethan Crumbly opened fire at the school around 12:55 p.m.

Crumbly will be tried as an adult on multiple charges and will be transferred to an adult corrections center, where he will stay in isolation. He pled not guilty Wednesday and is due back in court Dec. 13.

SCHOOL COPYCAT CLOSURES: Several schools in southeast Michigan will be closed the rest of the week due to copycat threats. The districts say the threats have been circulating on social media and police are investigation.

Many of the districts say the closures are out of an abundance of caution.

OMICRON DETECTED IN US: The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Today, President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation about the variant. He is expected to announce free, at-home rapid testing for those with insurance, among other things.

UIA REFORM HEARING TODAY: Lawmakers will meet today to discuss reforms to Michigan's troubled unemployment agency.

The state House Oversight Committee will consider a handful of proposals that republicans say will establish greater public reporting, a consistent determination process and faster customer service.

FORECAST: Mild temperatures remain tonight into Thursday before an unsettled pattern takes hold late weekend into next week. Get the full forecast here.

