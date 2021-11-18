Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Nov. 18

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Nov. 18.

BOOSTER SHOTS TODAY: The FDA could authorize booster shots for all adults as soon as today. Right now, only those with compromised immune systems are approved to get the booster. But once the FDA gives the green light, the decision will then go to the CDC. The CDC is expected to give final approval as soon as Friday, making Pfizer and Moderna shots available to those 18 and older.

HOSPITALS TIPPING POINT: Health care systems within Michigan's Region 6 are overwhelmed and at a tipping point due to COVID-19 and other illnesses. Health officials in the region say they need the community’s help. According to health care leaders, hospitals in the region are seeing not only a rise in COVID-19 cases but also a rise in “patients with other serious health issues that cannot be further delayed or ignored.”

MANDATE ON HOLD: A Federal Court of Appeals has put the federal vaccine mandate on hold. It was set to go into effect Jan. 4, requiring close to 84 million Americans to either get vaccinated or be tested for the virus weekly. It's not clear when a final ruling on the matter will be made.

FORECAST: Lake-effect snow showers this afternoon. Little impacts from snowfall. Drying out tomorrow. Get the full forecast here.

Related video: Local hospitals plead with community as capacities reach record highs

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.