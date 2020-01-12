Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

QUARANTINE AFTER TRAVEL | If you gathered with people from multiple households, it's best to quarantine or limit contact with others for the next two weeks as cases continue to surge.
SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF | On Monday, the board of the Michigan Strategic Fund approved $10 million to be allocated to relief for small businesses.
VACCINE PRIORITIES | A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel of experts will meet Tuesday to recommend who to vaccinate first and when.
FORECAST | A quiet and seasonable weather pattern stays in place for the first week of December.
