Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

QUARANTINE AFTER TRAVEL | If you gathered with people from multiple households, it's best to quarantine or limit contact with others for the next two weeks as cases continue to surge.

SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF | On Monday, the board of the Michigan Strategic Fund approved $10 million to be allocated to relief for small businesses.

VACCINE PRIORITIES | A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel of experts will meet Tuesday to recommend who to vaccinate first and when.

FORECAST | A quiet and seasonable weather pattern stays in place for the first week of December.

