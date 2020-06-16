Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

OVERNIGHT BREAK-INS | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating two car dealership break-ins that happened early Tuesday morning. As of right now, it's not clear if anything was taken from either dealership but the incidents are the latest in a string of break-ins happening across Kent County.

GRPD BUDGET | Last night, Grand Rapids school district held a work session where the Board of Education discussed what the future will hold, including the potential for cuts of "several hundred dollars" per student in the budget. During the meeting, one thing was made clear -- reduced funding is in the cards for at least the next school year.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS MURDER | Police in Muskegon Heights are investigating a homicide that happened at a hotel Monday morning. The victim was in his late teens or early 20s and shot twice. Detectives have identified a person of interest. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

TRUMP POLICE REFORM | Outrage continued in Atlanta overnight over the police killing of another Black man, 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks. Tuesday morning, the City of Atlanta is expected to announce sweeping changes to the way it polices. President Donald Trump is also expected to announce policing reform policies.

FORECAST | Sunny skies continue this week with much-warmer temperatures. Get the full forecast here.

