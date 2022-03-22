Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, March 22

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, March 22.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GOV. WHITMER TRIAL: "WHEN'S THE LYNCHING": A man described as the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked "when's the lynching?" after the state Supreme Court in 2020 struck down a law that she repeatedly used to impose restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to evidence introduced Monday.

The disclosure came near the end of the first phase of testimony by a key government witness in the trial of four men. Cross examination of Dan Chappel followed.

GOV. WHITMER'S "MORE FOR MI MONEY" PLAN: Governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed a plan on Friday that is supposed to help Michiganders save money.

The new plan, called "More for MI Money," will focus on the economy, roads, cutting taxes, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and economic development.

WEALTHY STREET FIRE IS "SUSPICIOUS": The Grand Rapids Police Department is seeking information about the fire at Tatum Bookbinding Company on March 14, which investigators are calling suspicious.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the building on Wealthy Street around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the building. While no one was inside the building and no injuries were reported, the business was destroyed by the fire.

PLANNED 'DIET' FOR MUSKEGON ROAD SPARKS CONTROVERSY: ‘Watch Muskegon’ or ‘Watch Us Go’ have become a call to action in the Shoreline City, phrases employed to celebrate the major strides even now underway.

Among the city’s most impactful plans is a project still in the pipeline: a plan to put Shoreline Drive on a road diet, that is, narrow the road with the intention of linking downtown Muskegon to the lakeshore.

Rounds of rain today through Friday morning. Cooler air settles in by the end of the week.

