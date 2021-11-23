Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Nov. 23

Here's what you should know for Tuesday Nov. 23.

NEW HOSPITAL VISITOR RESTRICTIONS: Spectrum Health's hospitals are full.

That's due in part to a growing number of patients being admitted with COVID-19, and bringing area hospitals to or very near capacity throughout West Michigan.

And that's also why Spectrum Health is updating its visitor policies Tuesday to reduce the number of visitors inside its Grand Rapids and regional hospitals.

NEW SHIPWRECK DISCOVERED: David Trotter has found over 100 Great Lakes shipwrecks in his 40 years of hunting.

In June, he discovered and identified the elusive 'Water Witch' steamer.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Brent Ashcroft takes you to the discovery.

NOT FIGHTING ALONE: Eric Hipple survived a suicide attempt in 1997, but it wasn't until a tragedy three years later that his family knew mental health could no longer be ignored.

TRAVELING FOR THANKSGIVING? GET A COVID TEST: NxGen offers tests at two locations, one in downtown Grand Rapids and another in Holland. The free tests are simple to access.

You can also use Vaccinate West MI to find a test site in your area.

FORECAST: Low- to no-impact weather is expected much of this week, with some light snow/rain Thursday. Get the full forecast here.

