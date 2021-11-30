Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Nov. 30

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 30.

HOSPITALIZATIONS UP: Michigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached a new pandemic high, near 4,200, as the state continues to confront surging infections.

The total of 4,181 surpassed the previous record of 4,158, which was set seven months ago during the state’s third wave.

FED WORKERS COMING TO GR: Federal boots will be on the ground within a day as West Michigan hospitals teeter near capacity amid historic staffing challenges which leave many less able to respond to the increased need.

Spectrum expected a smaller team of six personnel to arrive and begin working inside its Grand Rapids facilities Tuesday morning.

GIVING TUESDAY: Today is Giving Tuesday, a time dedicated to paying it forward. There are several organizations across West Michigan that really need help from the community among the on-going pandemic.

These organizations include Toys for Tots, the United Way and the Salvation Army.

PARADE OF LIGHTS: You can ring in the holidays in Downtown Holland tonight. Santa is paying a visit during the annual Parade of Lights.

He'll will be escorted by 75 floats, trucks, antique cars, and more-- all decked out top to bottom in thousands of lights!

The parade begins at the corner of 8-th street and Columbia avenue and will proceed down 8-th street until the Holland Civic Center.

FORECAST: Give yourself extra time for areas of ice this morning. Dry weather with pockets of sunshine. Get the full forecast here.

