PEAK STILL WEEKS AWAY | The number of COVID-19 cases in Kent County increased by 76 from Monday to Tuesday. This is the county's highest daily rise to date. Across the state, numbers of cases are beginning to flatten out, but in Kent County, Dr. Adam London, the director of the health department, says the peak is still weeks away and residents should expect to see the number continue to climb.

SENATE PASSES RELIEF BILL | A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing.

NURSING HOME REPORTS 6 DEATHS | An Ottawa County nursing home says six of its residents have passed away from complications of COVID-19. Sheldon Meadows Assisted Living in Hudsonville says four of those residents had tested positive for the virus, while two of them were probable cases due to their close proximity to the confirmed patients.

13 ON YOUR SIDE FORECAST | On and off showers will fall throughout the day. Today it is expected to be cloudy and not as cold with morning light snow and afternoon light rain. High 47°. SE winds at 7-14 mph.

