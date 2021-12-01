x
Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Dec. 1

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 1.
OXFORD SHOOTING NUTS AND BOLTSThree students were killed and eight other people were injured after a student opened fire inside Oxford High School in Oakland County Tuesday afternoon. 

Officials say a high school sophomore took an automatic pistol to school and opened fire, killing Tate Myre, a 16-year-old student, Hanna St. Julian, a 14-year-old student and Madisyn Baldwin, a 17-year-old student. Another 14 year old girl is in critical condition on a ventilator this morning

OXFORD SHOOTER WHAT WE KNOWA possible motive for the shooting is still unknown. The 15-year-old shooter has not been identified. Investigators say he is not talking, using his right to remain silent until his attorney is present. 

The Sheriff's Department says his dad bought the gun just days ago, on Black Friday.

OXFORD CLOSED AND FLAGS HALF STAFFFlags will be flown at half staff today to honor the victims, and Oxford Community Schools will be closed for the rest of the week. Grief counseling will be available for students and staff.

OXFORD SHOOTING REACTION: Several state and national officials are sending their thoughts and prayers.

Gov. Whitmer was in Oxford just hours after this tragedy, calling it, "every parents worst nightmare."

President Joe Biden shared his condolences from Minnesota, and local representative Peter Meijer is calling on his constituents to keep the families in their thoughts

FORECAST: Brief warm-up today and tomorrow. Cooler, unsettled pattern next week. Get the full forecast here.

