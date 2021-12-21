Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Dec. 22

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 22.

WHITMER SAYS ROUGH WEEKS AHEAD: Gov. Whitmer addressed the state’s response to the omicron variant while in Grand Rapids Tuesday. The governor pleaded with residents to get vaccinated. There wasn’t a mention of any mandates or shutdowns.

COVID TREATMENT PILL: The FDA is expected to authorize new pills to treat COVID made by Pfizer and Merck. According to Bloomberg, that authorization could come as soon as today.

Pfizer says its experimental pill continues to show promising results, reducing hospitalizations and death by 89-percent. The FDA and the CDC still need to review the study.

KLAGAS CONVICTION OVERTURNED: The conviction of Kathy Klagas has been thrown out by an appeals court. She's the former 27-year MSU gymnastics coach convicted on two counts of lying to police in connection with the Larry Nassar investigation in 2020.

SALAD RECALL:

We have a consumer alert for those of you who may eat fresh express salad products.

Several items are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes more than 100 different salad products with product codes z-3-24 through z-3-50. So far, there are no reports of any illness.

FORECAST: After a chilly Wednesday temperatures warm into the 40s Friday and Saturday with light rain. Get the full forecast here.

