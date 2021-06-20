Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD or Silent Observer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it occurred in the area of Ellsworth Avenue SW and Grandville Avenue SW just before 4 a.m., where officers found a vehicle that had driven off the road and crashed. Inside the vehicle, a man was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police say. Two women also in the vehicle suffered minor injuries from the crash.

During the investigation, GRPD says another adult victim had been taken to the hospital for treatment and was undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound.

Another car crash that occurred Sunday morning in the Bridge Street NW and Scribner Avenue NW area may be connected, according to police. Police say they believe the occupants of the vehicle may have been involved in the shooting. All occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries from the crash.

GRPD is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Video of these incidents can be sent to investigators through social media or by emailing GRPDinfo.grcity.us.

