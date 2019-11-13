GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit by a car on East Beltline Avenue SE near Woodland Mall Tuesday night.

Grand Rapids Police, Kentwood Police and Michigan State Police shut down a section of East Beltline Avenue just north of 28th Street SE while they investigated the scene.

The victim is being treated at an area hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew on the scene said two cars appear to be involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

