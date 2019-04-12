GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Wyoming teenager was sent to the hospital after a crash on East Beltline Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, it happened on northbound East Beltline Avenue near Leonard Street just before 6 a.m.

Authorities say the 16-year-old from Wyoming was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry in the left lane of East Beltline and failed to stop for traffic at a red light. The teen rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup, driven by a 17-year-old from Caledonia, which was forced into the rear of a Ford SUV driven by a 29-year-old Grand Rapids woman. The Ford SUV was forced into another Chevrolet pickup in the right lane that was driven by a 59-year-old Hastings man.

MSP says the only person to suffer injuries was the Camry driver, who needed to be pulled from the vehicle after some damage to the front. The teen suffered a broken leg and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

East Beltline Avenue was closed for short period of time while the scene was cleared. It has since reopened.

RELATED VIDEO:

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.