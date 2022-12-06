Designs finalized for updated playgrounds coming to East GR schools

To decide on the designs, the city hosted six public input sessions on the equipment, as well as issued surveys to community members.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After community input, the City of East Grand Rapids has finalized the designs for updated playground equipment coming to Wealthy Elementary, Lakeside Elementary and Breton Downs Elementary.

The playground updates were first approved in 2021 through a voter millage. The millage allows the city to borrow up to $7 million over 20 years, starting on July 1, 2022.

The updated playgrounds are expected to cost $1,705,959.

In addition to updated playground equipment, the millage will be used to fund trail upgrades, nature preservation, adding amenities to city parks and more. For more information on the millage and to see updates on the playgrounds, click here.

