GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The sixth annual Refugee World Cup soccer tournament took place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Calvin College's athletic complex.

The event was hosted by Bethany Christian Services, a child welfare organization that typically serves around 750 refugees per year in Grand Rapids.

Commemorating World Refugee Day which was on June 20, the event hosted local refugee communities from Bhutan, Burma, Congo, Iraq, Latin America, Somalia, Syria and Vietnam to celebrate the diversity and culture of refugees in the United States.

Proceeds from the event go to Bethany refugee programs to assist refugees in every aspect of their new life in the U.S.

