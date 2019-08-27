EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A child was hit by a car in East Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

East Grand Rapids police confirm a child was involved in the accident on Lakeside Drive SE near Wealthy Street SE, near the Kent District Library East Grand Rapids branch, around 7:30 a.m. The roadway was not closed following the incident.

Authorities did not provide any information on the age of the child or whether the child was injured. 13 ON YOUR SIDE is working to learn more details and will bring them to you as soon as we receive them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.