East Grand Rapids High halts in-person learning until Tuesday

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, East Grand Rapids High School announced that classes will go virtual until Tuesday, March 8.

School administrators along with the Kent County Health Department decided to suspended in-person learning for four days stating that the break will provide an opportunity to interrupt the current cycle of positive cases.

The announcement comes after eight additional positives cases were detected among the student body.

The school and the health department said in letter to parents that positive cases and pending cases will continued to be monitored during the break and more information about classes returning will be provided in the coming days.

Extracurricular activities will continue as planned for teams not impacted by positive cases.

