Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids full of suds; City says prankster is to blame

East Grand Rapids plans to send someone from the public works department to make sure the fountain wasn't damaged.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids.

13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it.

Officials said they weren't aware of the overly soapy water, and plan to send someone from the public works department to ensure the fountain wasn't damaged.

They believe a prankster is to blame.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.