Youth protest held in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A couple hundred Grand Rapids youth gathered near Reed Lake in East Grand Rapids Friday in a peaceful black lives matter protest.

The event follows several other demonstrations within the city that have been protesting police brutality and advocating for racial equality.

On Wednesday, an impromptu march went from downtown Grand Rapids to East Grand Rapids and back.

This is the first event that was planned by youth for youth. The protest goes from 2-4 p.m.

These demonstrations happening nationwide were in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

